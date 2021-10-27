Woman allegedly kills ex’s fiancée after learning about engagement

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police in suburban St. Louis say a woman is on the run after fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend’s fiancée a day after the couple announced their engagement.

Kenrianna Little, 24, of St. Louis County, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and other counts in the Sunday killing of 52-year-old Marilyn Taylor.

Florissant police say Little’s ex-girlfriend and Taylor had announced their engagement Saturday on Facebook. Many people were congratulating the couple.

The next day, police say, Little began threatening the couple with texts, photos, and calls. Her ex-girlfriend had a restraining order against Little, according to court documents.

Little then showed up unannounced at the couple’s Florissant home with another man. She knocked on the door loudly, announcing “Maintenance.”

Police say Little knocked on the couple’s door, and when Taylor answered, Little shot her several times. The ex-girlfriend was forced to leave the home. The male suspect then went back to shoot Taylor again.

All three left the area in a black sedan with a tan bumper. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says that Florissant Police are still looking for Little. It is not clear what happened to her ex-girlfriend or the other man.