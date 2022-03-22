KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in multiple cities are looking for a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a victim.

Kansas City police released a picture of the woman at a bank. Investigators said she used a fake ID at various UMB Banks to withdraw about $25,000 from a victim’s account a year ago.

Officers said the money was withdrawn from Missouri banks in Kansas City and Springfield.

Anyone who recognizes the woman can contact Detective Guy Kirtley at 816-234-5324 or Guy.Kirtley@kcpd.org.