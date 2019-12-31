Wichita VA hospital fires doctor under scrutiny in Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The Veterans Affairs hospital is Wichita has fired a doctor who is under scrutiny for allegedly harming patients during robot-assisted surgeries in Missouri.

The VA hospital in Wichita confirmed Monday that it fired Christel Wambi-Kiesse. The hospital declined to give a reason for the firing.

The hospital began investigating the doctor in September, after The Kansas City Star reported the Missouri board that regulates doctors was seeking to discipline the 44-year-old urologist.

The Star reported one woman died two months after Wambi-Kiesse performed surgery on her, and two other men suffered dangerous complications.