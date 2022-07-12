JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — It’s been almost three weeks since abortion became illegal in Missouri and still a question for some, does the new law ban contraceptives and what is the definition of a medical emergency?



Democratic state leaders are asking Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to set the law straight. Within minutes of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month, Missouri became the first state to ban abortion, sending more patients across the border.

Hours after the decision was released, Planned Parenthood announced it stopped abortions in Missouri. The only clinic left that performed the procedure was in St. Louis in the Central West End.