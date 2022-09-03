ST. LOUIS – Hip-hop and pop are the most popular genres of music in America, according to online marketing and search startup My Telescope.

The company analyzed the volume of Google searches for concert tickets of active touring musicians and provided a state-by-state breakdown of the top artist or band, according to their “share of search.”

Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.

US rapper Post Malone performs onstage during his “Runaway” Tour at the Frank Erwin Center on March 10, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand,” said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. “Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, share of search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they’re going to buy.”

Post Malone was identified as the most searched-for musician in the Show Me State as well as Nebraska. Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar was identified as the most popular artist in eight states, topping rapper Lil Durk, who won in five states.

Hip-hop and pop each won 20 states.

You can see the results for all 50 states below.

StateArtistGenre
AlabamaBillie EilishPop
AlaskaLauren DaigleIndie
ArizonaHarry StylesPop
ArkansasLil DurkHip-Hop
CaliforniaGrupo FirmeLatin
ColoradoHarry StylesPop
ConnecticutJustin BieberPop
DelawareNellyHip-Hop
FloridaDua LipaPop
GeorgiaKendrick LamarHip-Hop
HawaiiT PainHip-Hop
IdahoJoJo SiwaPop
IllinoisBTSPop
IndianaDoja CatPop
IowaJustin BieberPop
KansasTyler the CreatorHip-Hop
KentuckyKissRock
LouisianaBillie EilishPop
MainePitbullPop
MarylandKendrick LamarHip-Hop
MassachusettsLady GagaPop
MichiganKendrick LamarHip-Hop
MinnesotaKendrick LamarHip-Hop
MississippiLil DurkHip-Hop
MissouriPost MalonePop
MontanaTech n9neHip-Hop
NebraskaPost MalonePop
NevadaThe WeekndPop
New HampshireJack HarlowPop
New JerseyLil Nas XPop
New MexicoPitbullHip-Hop
New YorkBad BunnyLatin
North CarolinaLil DurkHip-Hop
North DakotaChris StapletonCountry
OhioKendrick LamarHip-Hop
OklahomaLil DurkHip-Hop
OregonKendrick LamarHip-Hop
PennsylvaniaKendrick LamarHip-Hop
Rhode IslandLady GagaPop
South CarolinaLil DurkHip-Hop
South DakotaGreta Van FleetRock
TennesseeKodak BlackHip-Hop
TexasBad BunnyLatin
UtahJack HarlowPop
VermontGreta Van FleetRock
VirginiaKendrick LamarHip-Hop
WashingtonThe WeekndPop
West VirginiaKevin GatesHip-Hop
WisconsinSlipknotRock
WyomingJason AldeanCountry
Top results of Share of Search Study by state, musical artist, and their genre (Courtesy: My Telescope)