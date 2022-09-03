ST. LOUIS – Hip-hop and pop are the most popular genres of music in America, according to online marketing and search startup My Telescope.

The company analyzed the volume of Google searches for concert tickets of active touring musicians and provided a state-by-state breakdown of the top artist or band, according to their “share of search.”

Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.

US rapper Post Malone performs onstage during his “Runaway” Tour at the Frank Erwin Center on March 10, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand,” said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. “Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, share of search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they’re going to buy.”

Post Malone was identified as the most searched-for musician in the Show Me State as well as Nebraska. Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar was identified as the most popular artist in eight states, topping rapper Lil Durk, who won in five states.

Hip-hop and pop each won 20 states.

You can see the results for all 50 states below.