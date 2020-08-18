White House Task Force member visits Arkansas state leaders and officials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force sat with state leaders and health officials in Arkansas to talk about the response to the coronavirus.

Governor Asa Hutchinson asked about what was being done at the federal level for testing and helping out states. Birx explained they are working with suppliers and testing facilities to get those turnaround times brought down further.

Dr. Birx added communities need to take precautions so kids don’t go to school potentially infected.

“That’s the masks, the social distancing, avoiding crowds, not having parties in your home, not going to backyard parties and really ensuring we get those cases down so that children don’t go to school already infected because of what’s happening in their community,” said Birx.

Birx believes Arkansas is starting to see some positive trends because of the mask mandate Governor Hutchinson has implemented.