White House coronavirus task force ramps up recommendations for Missouri: wear masks and close bars

(Missourinet)– The latest report from the White House coronavirus task force has elevated its recommendations for Missouri. Missouri currently has the 10th highest case rate in the country.

According to the August 30 report, the numbers are jumping in the college towns – and so are the bars and parties—so the task force also says “Bars must be closed” and strongly urges “Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission.”

Gov Mike Parson has resisted the calls for a statewide mandate.

The group says university towns need a comprehensive plan to test all returning students with routine surveillance testing.

Here’s the report: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/7201488-Missouri-8-30-20.html