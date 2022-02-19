The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Missouri are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Missouri in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Idaho

– Moved from Missouri to Idaho in 2019: 404

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Missouri in 2019: 1,066

— #13 most common destination from Idaho

#39. South Dakota

– Moved from Missouri to South Dakota in 2019: 445

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 494

— #18 most common destination from South Dakota

#38. Montana

– Moved from Missouri to Montana in 2019: 487

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Missouri in 2019: 589

— #22 most common destination from Montana

#37. Mississippi

– Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091

— #8 most common destination from Mississippi

#36. Wyoming

– Moved from Missouri to Wyoming in 2019: 582

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Missouri in 2019: 45

— #34 most common destination from Wyoming

#35. South Carolina

– Moved from Missouri to South Carolina in 2019: 656

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 987

— #24 most common destination from South Carolina

#34. Massachusetts

– Moved from Missouri to Massachusetts in 2019: 662

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Missouri in 2019: 464

— #34 most common destination from Massachusetts

#33. Hawaii

– Moved from Missouri to Hawaii in 2019: 729

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Missouri in 2019: 875

— #20 most common destination from Hawaii

#32. Alabama

– Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246

— #12 most common destination from Alabama

#31. Alaska

– Moved from Missouri to Alaska in 2019: 890

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Missouri in 2019: 927

— #19 most common destination from Alaska

#30. Louisiana

– Moved from Missouri to Louisiana in 2019: 920

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Missouri in 2019: 1,488

— #17 most common destination from Louisiana

#29. Oregon

– Moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2019: 947

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Missouri in 2019: 761

— #27 most common destination from Oregon

#28. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Missouri to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 976

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Missouri in 2019: 74

— #37 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#27. Nevada

– Moved from Missouri to Nevada in 2019: 995

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Missouri in 2019: 877

— #28 most common destination from Nevada

#26. Utah

– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567

— #16 most common destination from Utah

#25. North Dakota

– Moved from Missouri to North Dakota in 2019: 1,050

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 873

— #13 most common destination from North Dakota

#24. New York

– Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247

— #31 most common destination from New York

#23. Kentucky

– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042

— #12 most common destination from Kentucky

#22. Minnesota

– Moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2019: 1,568

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Missouri in 2019: 1,321

— #22 most common destination from Minnesota

#21. Nebraska

– Moved from Missouri to Nebraska in 2019: 1,679

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Missouri in 2019: 3,190

— #4 most common destination from Nebraska

#20. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320

— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#19. Washington

– Moved from Missouri to Washington in 2019: 1,938

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Missouri in 2019: 2,903

— #17 most common destination from Washington

#18. Arizona

– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184

— #16 most common destination from Arizona

#17. Indiana

– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811

— #7 most common destination from Indiana

#16. Tennessee

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106

— #15 most common destination from Tennessee

#15. Wisconsin

– Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004

— #12 most common destination from Wisconsin

#14. Michigan

– Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328

— #22 most common destination from Michigan

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552

— #10 most common destination from North Carolina

#12. Virginia

– Moved from Missouri to Virginia in 2019: 3,137

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 2,682

— #24 most common destination from Virginia

#11. Ohio

– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691

— #24 most common destination from Ohio

#10. Iowa

– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774

— #3 most common destination from Iowa

#9. Oklahoma

– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644

— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma

#8. Arkansas

– Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368

— 3.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768

— #4 most common destination from Arkansas

#7. Colorado

– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032

— #16 most common destination from Colorado

#6. Georgia

– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863

— 4.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492

— #13 most common destination from Georgia

#5. California

– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638

— 5.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970

— #23 most common destination from California

#4. Texas

– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085

— 6.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507

— #16 most common destination from Texas

#3. Florida

– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326

— 8.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848

— #23 most common destination from Florida

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389

— 9.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366

— #6 most common destination from Illinois

#1. Kansas

– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065

— 19.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685

— #1 most common destination from Kansas