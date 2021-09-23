Where do the bulk of Missouri’s medical marijuana Missouri patients reside?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – More than 14,000 St. Louis County residents have received state-issued medical marijuana cards in less than a year of the program’s existence.

Jackson County, where Kansas City is located, is the only other county in Missouri with as many medical marijuana patients. Those numbers are current through Aug. 31, 2021.

8 Missouri counties with the most medical marijuana patients

St. Louis County, Jackson County 14,000+ Greene County 8,000 – 13,999 St. Charles County 6,000 – 7,999 St. Louis City, Jefferson County, Clay County, Boone County 4,000 – 5,999 Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

The state’s medical cannabis industry employs roughly 5,000 people across 248 facilities, including more than 140 dispensaries. The industry serves roughly 134,000 patients.

Missouri was the 33rd state to legalize cannabis as medicine.

Voters in the Show Me State overwhelmingly approved the sale and use of medical marijuana in Nov. 2018. A provision in the amendment allows fees and taxes generated by all sales to be transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission for health care and other services benefiting veterans.

Medical marijuana was first sold in Missouri in Oct. 2020. In less than a year, medical marijuana has generated more than $113 million in sales.

Medical marijuana sold in Missouri is taxed at 4%.

You can monitor the progress of licensed medical marijuana distributors across Missouri by visiting the state’s regulatory data and reports page.