MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 a.m. according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close you have a right to cast your ballot.

You can double-check that you are registered to vote in Missouri as well as your polling place by following this link HERE.

You must bring a valid form of ID.

Acceptable Forms of ID include:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport; or

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

*If the driver or non-driver license has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

For more information on day-of provisional voting, follow this link HERE.

To view candidates and issues for your area follow this link HERE.