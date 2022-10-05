WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The students in the West Plains School District Bridges program can thank the West Plains Greenhouse and the Sunrise Rotary Club for a new shoe locker for kids in need.

The locker contains over 250 pairs of shoes in various sizes to help students who need new shoes. Students from several high school classes have volunteered to help organize and create the locker for their classmates.

According to the West Plains School District press release, the project was in conjunction with Samaritan’s Feet. a humanitarian aid organization that helps provide shoes as the foundation to a spiritual and healthy life resulting in higher education and economic opportunities.

Since its founding in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet and its partners have served more than 8.9 million people in 108 nations and 530 U.S. cities.

For more information about Samaritan’s Feet International, visit www.SamaritansFeet.org.