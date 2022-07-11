heat wave in the city and hand showing thermometer for high temperature

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Public Library announced earlier today that they will be closing early due to raising temperatures and no air conditioning.

Ozarksfirst.com’s TJ Springer said temperatures will continue to surge upward this week with the upper 90s and low 100s on the table again for Monday.

According to the West Plains Public Library Facebook page, their air conditioner stopped working. At 10:00 a.m., the library announced it would close its doors early Monday at noon due to the temperatures inside already reaching 80 degrees.

The library said to check the Facebook group for updates.