BUFFALO, Mo. — After years in court, a Webster County man was sentenced to 17 years of prison for the rape of a child in 2019.

Larry Edmonds, 53, of Elkland, Missouri, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years old.

According to a probable cause statement, a 12-year-old ran away from home in November of 2016 and was found at Edmonds’ home later that day. Edmonds’ spouse reported the incident later that same day. An investigation ensued.

Investigators found Edmonds had a relationship with the girl after meeting her through his own children in church. He began to take her hunting in August of 2016, which is around the time they began to get physical, according to the probable cause statement.

Seized cell phones confirmed the relationship, which lasted for months.

He was sentenced to prison Friday, Aug. 19. Edmonds’ court dates began in November of 2019. Edmonds was given credit for time served: 553 days.