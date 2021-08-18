Watch: Mizzou football walk-on gets scholarship surprise

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS- Thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes because of the pandemic and relaxed transfer rules, the makeup of your favorite college sports teams has changed a lot over the last few months.

With the Missouri football team’s September 4 season kickoff against Central Michigan just around the corner, the roster for the Tigers was adjusted slightly Wednesday, when a walk-on found out he wouldn’t have to walk-on anymore.

Richard Taylor, a redshirt junior from Ellenwood, Georgia hasn’t seen any action for the Tigers, but has impressed the staff enough to get the word after the team watched tape, according to a social media post shared Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now