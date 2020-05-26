Governor challenges Arkansans to avoid the spread of the virus as the state slowly reopens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 119 with 6,180 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a May 26 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

As of Tuesday, there are 6,180 total cases with 119 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

1,729 are active cases with 72 of those in Nursing Homes, 466 are in prisons, 1,191 are community cases.

4,332 of the cases has recovered.

Dr. Nate Smith told us that 50% of cases were White, 37% were African American, and 10% were Hispanic.

301 of the positive cases are employed by poultry businesses.

Dr. Smith says we have not seen an increase of cases because of openings of businesses.

They also announced that they did 2,984 tests yesterday with a 3.3% positivity rate, which is well below the national standard of 10%.

Over the weekend they announced they surpassed 60,000 tests for the month of May, which was the goal they set out to complete.

UAMS predicts that by the end of June we will be at 8,500 positive tests.

Governor Hutchinson says we are at a critical point, he also challenges all Arkansans to commit to do what they can to avoid the spread of this virus.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance said that so far $16.8 million has gone out to over 15,000 people.

The governor also announced Tuesday that Dr. Nate Smith will be leaving the Department of Health to join the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. He will take the new position on August 28.

Dr. Jose Romero

Dr. Jose Romero will serve as interim Secretary of Health. Dr. Romero is currently at Arkansas Children’s Hospital as an infectious disease expert.