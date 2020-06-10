Watch: Funeral procession underway for retired police captain David Dorn

ST. LOUIS – A final farewell for retired Police Captain David Dorn, murdered during looting last week. Hundreds of people, including many in law enforcement, gathered at the St. Louis Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive for his funeral.

Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Valhalla Cemetery on St. Charles Rock Road.

Dorn spent most of his life fighting crime. He lost his life at the gun of a criminal one week ago today. Dorn was shot and killed by a looter while protecting Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry shop.