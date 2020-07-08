Washington County to add health unit to increase testing

"These labs will offload testing from Washington Regional with additional nurses and additional testing."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new COVID-19 health unit in Washington County is available for testing and will be ramp up testing.

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Romero said they expect to process a lot more specimens at that site.