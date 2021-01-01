WANTED: West Plains Police looking for domestic assault suspect

WEST PLAINS, Mo.- The West Plains Police Department is looking for 45-year-old Darren L. Break, who police say assaulted a woman at Ozarks Healthcare on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Officers received a called around 10 a.m. Thursday about a woman who had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated that a firearm was discharged during the assault.

Police arrived at Break’s residence and made several attempts have have Break step outside to surrender. Their attempts were unsuccessful. It was later discovered that Break was not at the residence.

Due to the nature of the assault and a possible firearm being involved, the West Plains/Howell County S.W.A.T Team was activated.

At this time, Break’s whereabouts are unknown. Break is described as a white male approximately six feet tall, weighing about 200lbs.

Break is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Break, police are asking to not confront him but to contact law enforcement.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.