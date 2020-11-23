Walmart to light up Fayetteville sky with holiday drone light show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will light up the Fayetteville sky with a holiday drone light show at the 112 Drive-In this December, the Bentonville-based retailer announced on Monday.

“This year’s holiday season feels like it needs more than the standard set of lights. Instead, think drones,” the company said in a corporate release on Monday.

In a year that has seemed to drone on, a magical holiday experience is about to take off. The Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show is scheduled to visit select communities across the country helping our customers end the year looking up. https://t.co/z9WAleaVru pic.twitter.com/n5xngDvlfd — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2020

The “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” will be free and contactless, “bringing holiday songs to life like never before.”

With nearly 1,000 Intel drones launched into the night’s sky, the show will create 3D seasonal shapes and characters, like snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and holiday presents, choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites, from “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby to “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart.

Eight communities, including Fayetteville, will be able to experience the show live when it flies through their town.

The event will include pre-show entertainment with music from local DJs and a short holiday special, “DreamWorks Trolls Holiday,” before the drones take flight.

From Dec. 4-20, the “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” will visit:

Friday, Dec. 4 : Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway

: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway Saturday, Dec. 5 : Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl

: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 9 : San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas Thursday, Dec. 10 : Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion

: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion Sunday, Dec. 13 : Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway

: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday, Dec. 16 : Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds

: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds Friday, Dec. 18 : Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena

: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Starting on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. ET, you can visit www.WalmartDroneShow.com to reserve free tickets to watch the show from the safety of your own car or a designated viewing area right next to your car.

When confirmed, you’ll get an email with a QR code, which will grant entry on the day of the event.

Tickets will be available while supplies last.

The event will be livestreamed to the public online on Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET.