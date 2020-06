FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The retail giant is removing cashiers and standard conveyor belt lines at one of its popular superstores in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Walmart says its an attempt to see if overall checkout times are faster, while limiting human interaction during the pandemic.

Sales associates will be available to help customers with the checkout process, if needed.

Depending on the success of the test run, Walmart could expand the program to more stores.