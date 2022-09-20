SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year.

Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options.

When complete, all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and Express Delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours.

The following are some examples of the customer-focused improvements planned for Walmart stores across Missouri.

  • Pickup – Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
  • Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.
  • Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
  • New fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the store for better line of sight and easier navigation
  • Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage
  • Modern, remodeled bathrooms
  • A new health service room next to the pharmacy for private consultations and immunizations
  • Refreshed mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers
  • Walmart has created a Vision Center experience designed around the customer that is convenient, comfortable and affordable that offers an assortment of quality eyeglasses and sunglasses with prescription lenses
  • Front-end transformations with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience
  • Expansion of seasonal departments including a wider variety of merchandise
  • Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay

Walmart plans to transform its stores in the following communities and host re-grand opening celebrations at each location:

1800 S Jefferson AveLebanon**MO65536
885 E US Highway 60MonettMO65708
350 Park Ridge RdSullivanMO63080
724 Stadium West BlvdJefferson CityMO65109
1309 NW 12th AveAvaMO65608
707 Walton DrFarmington**MO63640
1802 S Business 54EldonMO65026
101 Highway 47 ETroy**MO63379
1501 S Range Line RdJoplin**MO64804
2623 W 7th StJoplin**MO64801
1701 A Roy DrWashingtonMO63090
1 Memorial DrPotosiMO63664
1445 E Central CtUnion**MO63084
650 S Truman BlvdFestus**MO63028
3020 S Elliott AveAuroraMO65605
500 S Bishop AveRollaMO65401
2825 N Kansas Expy.SpringfieldMO65803
407 N State StDeslogeMO63601
1212 S Madison StWebb CityMO64870
415 Conley RdColumbiaMO65201
1971 Wentzville PkwyWentzvilleMO63385
1000 Ne Sam Walton LnLees Summit**MO64086
3650 Stardust DrHannibalMO63401
1661 Jungermann RdSaint Peters**MO63304
1007 N Douglass StMaldenMO63863
705 E Briggs DrMaconMO63552
653 Gravois Bluffs BlvdFenton**MO63026
333 E Walnut StThayer**MO65791
100 Ozark DrCuba**MO65453
500 Warren County CtrWarrentonMO63383
18401 State Hwy 13Branson West**MO65737
1307 Highway KO’ FallonMO63366
1600 East 7th StJoplin*MO64801
3720 East Sunshine StreetSpringfield* **MO65809
6100 Ronald Reagan DrLake Saint Louis**MO63367
1900 Maplewood Commons DrMaplewoodMO63143
3150 W Republic RdSpringfield* **MO65810
3031 Mid Rivers Mall DrSt. Peters*MO63376
1320 S Glenstone AveSpringfield* **MO65804
3001 Oak Grove RoadPoplar Bluff* **MO63901
2021 Independence StCape Girardeau* **MO63703

*Denotes Neighborhood Markets

** Denotes completed remodels