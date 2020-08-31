Waldron Public Schools release early due to weather, flash flooding potential

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Waldron Public Schools are dismissing students early due to the possibility of flash flooding in the area.

Students riding in cars will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. and buses will roll at 2:45 p.m. today.

This morning, the National Weather Service in Little Rock said there was widespread flooding reported across portions of Scott County.

Widespread flooding reported across portions of Scott County this morning! Numerous roads are underwater at this time. #TurnAroundDontDrown #arwx — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) August 31, 2020

The City of Waldron posted videos to Facebook showing the downtown area under several inches of rain. At least one water rescue was reported.

The school district spokesperson said the early release is due to the area expecting more rainfall this afternoon.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we learn more.