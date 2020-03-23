Violating ‘stay-at-home’ order in St. Louis region carries a potential misdemeanor charge

Chairs sit upside-down on tables inside a restaurant shuttered as a result of the coronavirus outbreak Friday, March 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The state of Illinois and St. Louis County are now under a stay at home order. The order in St. Louis City begins at 6:00 pm.

The orders are in effect until April 22, 2020. Each of the orders lasts at least 30 days and, if violated, carries a potential misdemeanor charge.

The Mayor of St. Louis and St. Louis County Executive say all residents need to stay home. But, they only leave for essential activities. That includes going to the grocery store or pharmacy, or jobs for essential workers.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says that he still wants people to meet their basic needs while slowing the virus’ spread.