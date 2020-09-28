Vienna man dies after single truck crash

MARIES COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Vienna has died after a single truck accident Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 63 four miles north of Vichy, Missouri.

The crash report says 52-year-old Gregory Medlock was traveling north on U.S. 63 when his truck went off the right side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The truck then overturned on its left side.

Medlock was pronounced dead at Phelps Health Hospital. This is Highway Patrol Troop I’s 24th fatality for 2020.

