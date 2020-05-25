Veterans group hosts ceremony at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Concerns about COVID-19 forced a veterans group in Jefferson City to change their Memorial Day plans.

The Jefferson City Veterans Council moved their ceremony to the Missouri Capitol since the Jefferson City National Cemetery prohibits large gatherings.

The council chose to place a wreath filled with poppies to honor the memory of each veteran who died since last year’s Memorial Day.

“I hope that people realize the freedoms we have and take the time to think about all those that died suffered and died for those freedoms,” said Don Hentges, the veteran’s council president.

Organizers asked the public to watch the event on social media, so the size of the crowd was smaller by design, and they didn’t stand together long.

The men and women who traveled here to be part of this ceremony say they will always find a way to remember the fallen.

“We should always remember them, we can never forget them we can never forget all those people who sacrificed so much,” said Hentges.