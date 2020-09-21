Veteran wounded while serving gifted a home from non-profit

Ark. — One non-profit built a home for a Veteran and gave it to him Sunday, Sept. 20.

Building Homes for Heroes builds and renovates home around the country for wounded veterans who served after 9/11.

Veteran Scott West lost both of his legs in Iraq after an IED blast. West will be living in an ADA compliant home completely mortgage-free.

Construction director Kim Valdyke says it was well deserved.

“This is amazing,” said Valdyke. “It’s the best part of the job. Especially during COVID, we need something to be positive and happy about. And to see a deserving wounded veteran get a mortgage-free home just makes your heart swell.”