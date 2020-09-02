Use caution at local vacation destinations due to soil saturation

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Labor Day weekend means many people may head to the state’s national parks in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Forest managers report that recent heavy rainfall, over the last couple of weeks, means soil saturation, flooding, and hazards in recreation areas. “Forest roads could impact visitors’ travel plans this weekend,” according to the release.

The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests are two areas impacted by the recent rainfall and are popular vacation locations. But, some recreation areas are closed by Forest managers because of swollen rivers and creeks. Other areas are dealing with damage from wind, and washed out roads that are unstable — causing for some closures.

Bottom line, “Know before you go!” Check social media and Forest websites for updates and closure information, share your travel plans with a family member or friend, know the weather forecast for the areas you’re going to be visiting, and always have enough food and water for several days.

Contact your local Forest Service office for more information on closures and conditions, and visit us on the web and on Facebook: