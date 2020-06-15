UPDATE: 6 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Benton County, 21 total

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, the county has seen a total of 21 deaths due to COVID-19.
In the last five days, six additional deaths were reported.
- 46-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 10.
- 33-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 11.
- 65-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 11.
- 47-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 11.
- 85-year-old white woman from Springdale died June 12.
- 57-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 14.
On June 10, the county reported its 15th death due to COVID-19