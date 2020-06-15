UPDATE: 6 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Benton County, 21 total

Regional News

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, the county has seen a total of 21 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the last five days, six additional deaths were reported.

  • 46-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 10.
  • 33-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 11.
  • 65-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 11.
  • 47-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 11.
  • 85-year-old white woman from Springdale died June 12.
  • 57-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 14.

On June 10, the county reported its 15th death due to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now