Unopened mail found in a dumpster in Ferguson, Missouri

FERGUSON, Mo. — A federal investigation is underway after a pile of un-delivered mail was found inside a dumpster.

The owner of Soul Coffee Roasters, Jonathan Tremaine Thomas, said he was involved with renovating when he found unopened envelopes in the trash. All of the letters were addressed to Ferguson residents.

Thomas said the Postal Service originally said to just put them in the mailbox, but the Office of Inspector General sent agents to recover the mail for investigation.

Thomas and other Ferguson residents said missing mail is far too common.

“I think they need to be prosecuted because this is critical the lifeblood of the community flows through the communications systems and namely the postal service,” said Thomas.

Jennifer Stephens, a Ferguson resident, said someone needs to be punished.

“There needs to be accountability because it’s a serious offense to throw away mail,” said Stephens.

If you suspect you are a victim of mail theft or undelivered mail, you are asked to contact the Postal Service Office of Inspector General.