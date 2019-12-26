Unmanned always-open pantry opens in Cassville

by: Connor Wilson

CASSVILLE, Mo.– A new unmanned pantry has opened in Cassville.

The Helping Hands Pantry, run by the Mill Street Church of Christ, is open at all hours of the week for anybody in need. It remains unlocked and accessible, and without any staff in the hopes of taking away the stigma of asking for help.

The pantry is planned to stay stocked with hygiene items, food, baby products, as well as other items individuals in the community choose to drop off.

For more information, individuals are encouraged to contact the church at 417-233-1211 or at info@millstreetcoc.com

