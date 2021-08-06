University of Kansas announces indoor mask policy on Lawrence, Overland Park campuses

LAWRENCE, Kan. — KU students will be required to wear masks while indoors, according to a new mask mandate that impacts the university’s campuses in Lawrence and Overland Park.

The mandate goes into effect Monday, August 9. It requires everyone on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. KU also strongly recommends masks in outdoor crowded spaces on those campuses.

You can view the full text of the mask policy for additional details.

Chancellor Douglas Girod shared the news about the mask mandate through a letter posted online. He said the decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance due to increased COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant.

Girod pointed out that other universities in the area, including Kansas State University, Wichita State University, and all four of the University of Missouri’s campuses have enacted similar mask mandates in recent days.

The chancellor went on to write that he hopes the new mask mandate is short-lived and that it will enable KU to prioritize health and safety.

The University is also asking students and staff to get vaccinated against coronavirus, but says it can’t require anyone to get a vaccine because of state law.

KU said vaccines are available at no cost in Douglas County and elsewhere. Information about upcoming clinics are available through Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.

Students and staff can also make appointments to get the vaccine through Watkins Health Services. The university said it also plans also offer a vaccine clinic specifically for international students, along with walk-in opportunities for all students.

Students can expect additional information about incentives to complete vaccinations as we approach the fall semester.