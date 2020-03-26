Unemployment claims break the previous record set in 1982

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 has shuttered all kinds of businesses and led to massive layoffs.

The Department of Labor says nearly 3.3 million people filed for initial unemployment benefits last week.

More than 40,000 of those claims were made by Missourians.

On Wednesday, March 25, state officials said that Missouri would temporarily end its one-week waiting period and work-search requirement for those claiming unemployment.

Michele Evermore, with the National Employment Law Project, says it usually takes two to three weeks for claims to be processed and payments made.

But with the massive spike in unemployment, there could be delays.

“Workers who find themselves unemployed should document, document, document,” Evermore said. “Keep whatever they’ve gotten from their employer about their unemployment, print as many paystubs as they possibly can.”

The 3.3 million unemployment claims made last week shatters the previous record which was 695,000 claims in 1982.