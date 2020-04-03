UM universities will postpone in-person commencement, consider virtual ceremonies

(Missourinet)– Information from a UM system statement

All four UM universities have postponed in-person spring commencement exercises, promising that each university will celebrate graduates, online or in-person in the future. All students who completed the requirements for graduation will still get their degrees.

“We know how disappointed our students, parents and families are that we won’t be able to hold our commencement ceremonies in May,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System. “Hundreds of UM faculty and staff take part in these ceremonies each year, and it brings us great pride to celebrate our students’ accomplishments alongside them and their families. This May, we will have to adjust how we celebrate to ensure the safety of our university communities.”

University leaders will share details of their commencement ceremony plans with students and families in the near future.