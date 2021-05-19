UM Board of Curators could give final sign-off on $33 million new indoor football facility Wednesday

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) –The University of Missouri’s Board of Curators meets Wednesday and on the agenda is a request for project approval for the MU football program’s new indoor practice facility. Curators have already approved hiring Kansas City-based HOK to design the project.

The $33,410,000 project will be funded by donations. The school has announced more than $29 million has already been pledged. The University system will use short-term financing to get the 86,000 gross square foot project off the ground. It will be located adjacent to the new South End Zone football facility completed in 2019.

The new indoor practice facility has been a goal for Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz since his arrival from Appalachian State before the last season. The current facility, built-in 1998, is only 70 yards long and is shared with other Mizzou athletic programs.

The school says the project could be complete by December 2022.