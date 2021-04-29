UARK agrees to meet a victim’s demands — after $20,000 was paid to a former student accused of the sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz agreed to all the demands regarding a sexual assault petition.

The case involved a $20,000 payment to a former student after he claimed administrators mishandled a sexual assault allegation made against him, according to documents obtained by KNWA/Fox24.

Gillian Gullett announced on Twitter, Tuesday night, April 27: “I met with Chancellor Steinmetz (virtually) this afternoon and he has agreed to meet ALL FIVE DEMANDS.”

THE FIVE DEMANDS

Chancellor Steinmetz will set up a fund to provide assistance to students on campus experiencing sexual violence. He is open to using these funds towards legal services, medical/mental health services, housing relocation, fees associated with dropping courses, etc.

Callisto, an app that serves as a reporting platform, will be implemented by next school year.

The Title IX Coordinator has resigned effective this Friday and the entire department will be restructured, including more trauma-informed staff to be vetted by the student advisory board.

University Perspectives courses will be rewritten (overseen by the Provost) to include sexual violence AND antiracist curriculum.

In the future, the Dean of Students will be responsible for bridging the gaps between the university’s attorneys and students whose interests may be at stake in legal proceedings like these to ensure no student is left in the dark or blindsided again.

Meanwhile, Gullett, who reported being raped in 2017, has since become a noted advocate for sexual assault survivors.