Tyson Foods builds health clinics for employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Workers at Tyson Foods may have better access to healthcare.

The company is working with Marathon Health to open seven health clinics near Tyson production facilities. The goal is to give Tyson employees and their families easier access to care.

The clinics will offer a number of different services including primary care visits, behavioral health counceling and preventative care services. Some employees could have access to these clinics at no cost.

“We want to help them and their families lead healthier lives and we really think it’s going to lead to better outcomes not just for our employees but their communities as a whole.”

The project is a part of Tyson’s “We Care Workplace Safety Program.”