Two teenagers killed in wreck on I-55 in southeast Missouri

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers are dead after an accident in southeast Missouri.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2003 Mazda 6 was disabled from a previous crash and was blocking both lanes on a bridge when it was struck by a pickup truck.

The impact caused the Mazda to strike a 16-year-old male who was outside the vehicle. He died, along with 18-year-old Shayleigh Smith of Jackson, who was in the car.

The pickup driver was unhurt.

The patrol did not identify the 16-year-old who died but said he was from Hayti.