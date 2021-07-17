Two teenagers killed in wreck on I-55 in southeast Missouri

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers are dead after an accident in southeast Missouri.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2003 Mazda 6 was disabled from a previous crash and was blocking both lanes on a bridge when it was struck by a pickup truck.

The impact caused the Mazda to strike a 16-year-old male who was outside the vehicle. He died, along with 18-year-old Shayleigh Smith of Jackson, who was in the car.

The pickup driver was unhurt.

The patrol did not identify the 16-year-old who died but said he was from Hayti.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now