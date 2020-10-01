Two organizations join to overturn wrongful convictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Two well-known organizations that work to overturn wrongful convictions are joining forces.

The Midwest Innocence Project and the MacArthur Justice Center announced Thursday that they will work together to expand efforts to overturn criminal wrongful convictions in Missouri and the Midwest.

The two organizations are already working together to overturn the conviction of Michael Politte, who is serving a life sentence in the murder of his mother in 1998 death of his mother in Hopewell, Missouri. He was 14 at the time.

The organizations argue evidence shows Politte was innocent of the crime. They have filed a court motion seeking his release or further court action on his case.