Two men escape detention center in Sebastian County, Arkansas

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. – Two men have escaped from Sebastian County Detention Center on Christmas Eve around 6 pm.

Jeremiah Slavens, a 39-year-old Fort Smith resident, is 5’8 and 109 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may have a full mustache and goatee.

Dustin Smith, a 36-year-old resident of Muldrow, Oklahoma, is 5’10 and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a neck tattoo that says, “100% country.”

Their jail clothing was found at the detention center, so their clothing is unknown.

Both men are considered to be dangerous.

If anyone sees them or has any information as to their whereabouts, please call 911 or the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.