Two men charged after body of missing Farmington woman identified

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Two men have been charged with abandoning a corpse after an 18-year-old Farmington woman’s remains were identified.

“It’s not particularly unusual to find a body out in the woods in a rural area,” said Washington County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Wynes.

Wynes has charged Andrew Pierce and Ethan Civey with a total of nine counts.

“There were admissions that were made by both individuals concerning various activity in covering up evidence that was at the scene or what potentially could have been evidence,” Wynes said.

Authorities said the body of Mikayla Jones was found off of Highway M in a wooded area last Thursday, allegedly dumped there by the two men.

“Our charging documents outline that they assisted finding a place to dispose of, abandon the young woman’s body,” Wynes said.

Pierce is facing one count of abandonment of a corpse and three counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted of all charges, he could spend 16 years in prison.

Civey is facing the same four counts as Pierce, as well as an additional count of drug possession. If guilty of all charges, he could spend 23 years in prison.

Jones’ funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Desloge.