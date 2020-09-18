Two injured after head-on crash in Jerome, Missouri

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JEROME, Mo.- Two people have been injured after an early morning head-on crash Friday.

According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the accident happened at the 23000 block of Highway D in Jerome around 4:40 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles that had struck each other head-on. Officers were advised that one unresponsive patient was entrapped and another patient who had gotten out of the car by themself.

“Due to the injuries of one patient, a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene. We were able to successfully extricate the patient in approximately 15 minutes,” a Facebook post says.

Crews closed HWY D for 2 hours for clean up and investigation. One patient was flown to a trauma hospital while the other was transported to Phelps Health to treat her traumatic injuries, the post says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now