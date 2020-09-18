Two injured after head-on crash in Jerome, Missouri

JEROME, Mo.- Two people have been injured after an early morning head-on crash Friday.

According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the accident happened at the 23000 block of Highway D in Jerome around 4:40 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles that had struck each other head-on. Officers were advised that one unresponsive patient was entrapped and another patient who had gotten out of the car by themself.

“Due to the injuries of one patient, a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene. We were able to successfully extricate the patient in approximately 15 minutes,” a Facebook post says.

Crews closed HWY D for 2 hours for clean up and investigation. One patient was flown to a trauma hospital while the other was transported to Phelps Health to treat her traumatic injuries, the post says.