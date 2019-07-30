Two ballot petitions filed for recreational marijuana in Arkansas

Ar. — Two ballot petitions have been filed for measures that would allow recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.

Supporters of the measures hope that tax dollars generated from marijuana sales will help fund after-school programs for Arkansas children enrolled in food programs.

One measure would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana for adult use.

The other amendment aims to allow those convicted of low-level marijuana crimes to petition for engagement.

In addition to dispensaries, home-cultivation could also be an option- a possible allowance of six mature plants and six seedlings for adults over 21.

Melissa faults with the drug policy education group says much like some people enjoy making their own alcohol– Arkansans deserves the same right in the case of growing marijuana.

But, Arkansas surgeon general Dr. Gregory H. Bledsoe brings an opposite perspective on the issue.”If there is anything that the medical research is certain of, it’s that young people under the age of 25 who regularly use marijuana, so at least once a week, never fully regain their cognitive abilities, their full cognitive potential, even after stopping.”