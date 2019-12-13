Two arrested in trailer theft case

LICKING, Mo (ORN).– Two people face charges in connection with a stolen trailer recovered in the Licking area.

28-year-old Randall Shepherd of Licking faces one count of stealing by knowingly retaining stolen property, along with 42-year-old Phillip Giller of Licking. Giller also faces one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey says Texas County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered a trailer reported stolen from Eldon, Mo. at a residence on Highway 32 in the Licking area on December 9. Shepherd was arrested at the residence.

On December 11, Giller was interviewed and reportedly stated that he and Shepherd stole the trailer.

Sheriff Lindsey says Giller was also discovered to be a registered sex offender who was residing in Texas County without registering with the sheriff’s office.

Shepherd was held in the Texas County Jail pending $150,000 bond while Giller was held in pending $500,000 bond.