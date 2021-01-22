Twist of fate: 6 horses headed for slaughter ready for adoption after October accident on I-44

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Longmeadow Rescue Ranch wasn’t originally a stopping point for 12 horses, but after a tractor-trailer accident on I-44 last October, six of the horses had a new and improved destination.

“It’s also a twist of faith for them,” Amanda Mullen, Director of Longmeadow Rescue Ranch said. “These horses would not have survived if they had not been apart of that trailer wreck. Later we found out it was a trailer where those horses were headed for slaughter.”

On Oct. 18, 2020, just after 8 p.m., the tractor trailer holding the horses ran off the passing lane, overturning on it’s side in Franklin County.

“We had darkness the entire time we were out there. It was raining and it was a cold night,” Mullen explained. “There’s a lot of adrenaline that’s pumping because you can still hear the horses in the trailer struggling. And you want to get to help them, but you have to slowly move through the trailer to get the houses out one by one.”

Of the 15 surviving horses, 12 were transported to the Humane Society of Missouri, where the worst of the accident took a turn for the better.

“There was about 8 weeks of at least 2 employees that spent the entire day treating wounds, we were wrapping legs,” Mullen said. “We had horses that had three out of the four of their legs wrapped and that means they had numerous lacerations.”

The first two months were the toughest for the team from managing trauma, stress, and weight.

Now, three months later, “Oh they race around and they’re playing and they’re nutty,” Mullen laughs. “We are kinda like, oh don’t hurt yourself.”

Six of the 12 horses are ready for their forever home and currently available for adoption.

“For the 12 horses that are here, it was definitely was a good thing,” Mullen said. “They’ve endured some horrible pain, but they have made it through.”

To help with adoption, Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is taking $100 off all horse adoptions now through Feb. 27.

If you are interested in adoption, click here.

If you aren’t able to adopt, but would like to donate, click here.