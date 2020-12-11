Twins charged with murder and arson after fatal fire in Joplin

David Crowder, age 68, of Joplin died as a cause of the fire according to autopsy results.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt William Davis tells us the autopsy results are in after the Fatal Fire last Friday morning in Joplin at 1730 South Picher Ave.

“Detectives with the Joplin Police Department have been actively working on this investigation, which started early on, December 4. On Monday, December 7th, 2020, an autopsy for David Crowder, [of Joplin,] was conducted at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas. The preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation/carbon monoxide poisoning.” CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS, PIO, JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

David Crowder, age 68, of Joplin died as a cause of the fire according to autopsy results.

Charges were submitted by investigators on two suspects, twin sisters, and now they are filed by the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Warrants issued with No Bond on: Elizabeth M. Baez, age 39 of Joplin, and Tiffany A. Lukaseiwicz, age 39 of Pittsburg, Kansas. Both have been taken into custody and will face formal charges of:

Murder in the 2nd Degree

Arson in the 1st Degree

Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree