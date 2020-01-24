Trooper shoots, wounds suspect during Kansas pursuit

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MATFIELD GREEN, Mo. (AP)– Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper has shot and critically wounded an armed man amid a confrontation after his vehicle became disabled during a pursuit.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that the chase started Thursday afternoon after troopers encountered the wanted man at the Matfield Green Service Area, a toll road rest stop along Interstate 35 in Chase County. The KBI says the pursuit ended when tire-puncturing stop sticks were placed in the fleeing driver’s path.

Preliminary information indicates that after the suspect exited his disabled vehicle, there was a confrontation that led a trooper to fire shots.

