Trigger warnings on classic children’s books spark conversations

MANSFIELD, Mo. – According to the Daily Mail, researchers in the Cambridge University archive are reviewing more than 10,000 items to locate books that are seen to be “offensive to historically enslaved, colonized or denigrated people”.

Classics including Little House On The Prairie, due to the depictions of Native Americans, are expected to be given the label.

Those at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Home and Museum said this type of news isn’t new.

Director Nicholas Inman said the recent uptick in people visiting the site shows the books remain popular.

“We have always taken a stance on her role in history is that Mrs. Wilder’s books are classic children’s literature, and they speak for their selves as far as standing the test of time,” Inman said. “We believe generations of readers will continue to read her work for many years to come, just as they have with the generations before them.”

Missouri State University English Professor, Shannon Wooden, said the conversation surrounding trigger earning is one she expects to go on for a long time.

“We can all benefit from having a more sophisticated cultural conversation about the way our culture maybe used to be, and the way it is now, and the way we would prefer for it to be in the future,” Wooden said.

Wooden said those in favor of trigger warnings don’t want to change the text, as much as contextualize it.

Those against warnings, she said, may say it’s because of tradition.

Those at the Wilder House and Museum said Thursday and Friday is the Children’s Literature Festival.