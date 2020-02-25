Trial date set for man charged last year in 1993 killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A trial date was set Monday for a convicted pedophile accused of raping and killing a 9-year-old Missouri girl in 1993.

Earl Webster Cox was arrested in Angie Housman’s death in June after previously undetected DNA found on her clothing allegedly implicated him.

St. Charles County Judge Jon Cunningham set the trial date for April 12, 2021. Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar has not said if he will seek the death penalty.

Angie disappeared after exiting her school bus on Nov. 18, 1993, in St. Louis County. Her body was found nine days later in a St. Charles County wildlife area.