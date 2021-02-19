Travel company ordered to refund Missouri students after overseas trip was canceled due to the pandemic

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020 file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. A nonprofit software developer is testing a smartphone app and data framework that could make it easier for international airline passengers to securely show they’ve complied with COVID-19 testing requirements. It’s an attempt to help get people back to flying after the pandemic sent global air travel down by 92%. The Switzerland-based Commons Project Foundation was conducting a test Wednesday, Oct 21 of its CommonPass digital health pass on United Airlines Flight 15 from London’s Heathrow to Newark Liberty International Airport, using volunteers carrying the app on their smartphones. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- A Colorado-based travel company has been ordered by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to refund Missouri high school students for a trip that never happened.

According to a press release, the 226 students and their families were set to go on a high school music trip to Europe that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release says Voyageurs International, Ltd. and AG Schmitt agreed that the agency will fully refund the fees, paying $426,210. Voyageurs will pay the money to Schmitt’s office, who will then distribute it to those families.

The trip was scheduled for the summer of 2020. The company canceled the trip and retained a cancellation fee of up to $1900 from each student, and withheld additional cancellation fees from students who had prepaid to extend their trips into Greece.

“I am pleased Voyageurs decided to make things right and refund its cancellation fees for the 2020 Music Ambassadors tour,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “The last thing Missouri students and their families need is an added financial burden in these difficult times, and my Office will continue to fight for Missouri consumers.”

The AG’s office will be in touch with those involved who prepaid for the 2020 Music Ambassadors tour concerning their entitlement to restitution. Those involved can also contact the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or online at ago.mo.gov.