Top Missouri Democrat stepping away from state party duties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Democratic Party’s chairwoman is stepping aside until at least September.

The Kansas City Star reported that Jean Peters Baker announced this week that she’s stepping back from her state party duties because of recent developments in her job as Jackson County prosecutor. The announcement did not specify those developments, but homicides in Kansas City have reached historic levels.

Missouri Democratic Party Vice-Chairman Clem Smith will become acting chairman. State party spokesman Andrew Storey said the arrangement is effective until at least the party’s third quarter committee meeting in September. Baker has led the party since 2018.